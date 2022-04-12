MAYFIELD, KY — Severe weather may have you on edge, especially if you went through the December tornado outbreak. That includes students in Mayfield who are living with the trauma, but school leaders have tools to help them combat their anxieties.
A local guidance counselor said some students have come in daily for help, even before news of bad weather.
She said rainy days are bound to happen, and they're not something kids can avoid forever, so they need concrete steps to combat their stress.
Something soft for comfort, a fidget toy and a notebook with crayons: Those are some of the practical tools in what is called a coping crisis kit.
These kits are for students in Mayfield.
"They don't have to wait until the day of the storm to say, 'Oh, what was it that she wanted us to work on to help ease our minds,'" said guidance counselor Jessica O'Neil. "We kind of looked at it like a basketball game. We wouldn't practice a basketball game after the game, so they have been practicing these coping strategies."
Not every day is going to be rain free, and guidance counselors are giving kids the practical steps they need to help combat possible stresses due to the weather.
O'Neal said it's about equipping kids so they're able to face the challenges any storm may bring.
"So, having a skill, even if it's just one if they're comfortable with that they know how to use, no matter what situation, they feel more prepared. They feel more protected, because their emotions are protected," said O'Neal.
She said it's about taking the initiative before severe weather takes its course.
"Preparation is just the best way to tackle any form of anxiety, because if you know the signs that your body gives you when you are about to get worked up, then you can start coping with that early," said O'Neal.
Counselors say take any step you can toward emotional security.
Since the December tornado outbreak, there have been more than five severe weather threats in the Mayfield-Graves County area that included chances of tornados or damaging winds.