Who should be allowed to carry weapons in Kentucky courtrooms? That debate is center stage across the commonwealth right now.
Some judges, sheriffs and advocates for survivors of domestic violence are calling on the governor to veto legislation that would allow any attorney with concealed carry license to bring a gun into court.
The new language in the amendment states "any attorney employed by the department of law and any attorney licensed to practice law in this state may carry a concealed weapon at all locations if the attorney holds a license to carry a concealed weapon under law."
"I don't think this is a classic fight over guns in Kentucky. I think this is absurd," said McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz. He said no one emotionally invested in a case should be allowed to carry a gun.
"It's a terrible idea. The only people who should carry guns in the courtroom room are the people that are emotionally detached from the proceedings, such as bailiffs. That's why the bailiffs carry guns. But participants, there's no need for them to arm themselves," said Boaz.
The issue is stirring reaction across the state. On Monday, judges, sheriffs, police officers and others called on Gov. Andy Beshear to veto the measure. Some say the amendment introduced by state Sen. Johnnie Turner of Harlan was snuck in too late in the game.
"This will not keep our courtrooms and our people safe. The governor needs to veto House Bill 690," said state Sen. Morgan McGarvey. "And the legislature should not override the governor's veto."
Local 6 also spoke with several sheriffs in west Kentucky. Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said he's OK with attorneys carrying guns in the courtroom, but only if there's a stipulation saying the judge has to be made aware.
Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire also weighed in on the issue.
"As long as my court security and my bailiffs know who is carrying a firearm, that's really the important issue," said McGuire. "You want to know exactly who has one when they are in such a controlled setting, sometimes with dangerous folks on the room as well," said McGuire.
Right now the amendment doesn't contain any language saying a judge or sheriff needs to be notified of the lawyer’s intent to bring a gun.
In a statement released late Monday afternoon, Turner defended the amendment, saying he gave lawmakers four days to review the bill.
There’s no word yet from the governor about a veto, but the Republican majority in the General Assembly could easily override.
Judge Tony Kitchen in McCracken County tells us the Circuit Judges Association also opposes the legislation.
To read HB 690 click here.