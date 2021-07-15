TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Imagine being on a riverboat for a week, stuck on a sandbar. That's what 27 crew members aboard the American Jazz are dealing with right now.
The riverboat has been stuck on Lake Barkley since last Wednesday.
Local 6 reached out to American Cruise Lines to learn how the 27 people onboard are coping. The representative told me they do not have a comment for us at this time.
The US Coast Guard told me it takes 9 people to man the riverboat. It's American Cruise Lines decision to have the 18 additional people onboard. Again, they're all staff members. The passengers disembarked last week.
This stuck boat could affect business in Paducah. American Cruise Lines had to cancel boat stops at the riverfront in Paducah have been cancelled for the next two weeks. That's more than 200 people who won't visit the city and its local businesses.
Folks who work downtown tell us riverboat cruise visits are a big help.
"Most definitely better to have cruise ship tourism than to not have," Selcouth Boutique manager Kathy Buri says. "We would love to have to see more foot traffic in downtown as far as, especially with more restaurants and shops staying open later during the summer."
This was the first summer that the American Jazz has docked in Paducah. The next stop there is slated for 1 p.m. on July 29. We'll continue updating you to see if the riverboat can make that date.
The US Coast Guard tells us they believe American Cruise Lines is having supplies sent to the boat for staff.