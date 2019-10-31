MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — More than 40 chihuahuas that were rescued from a home in McCracken County last week are still at county's humane society receiving treatment.
Ashley Ro is the manager and veterinarian technician at the McCracken County Humane Society. Ro showed me the dogs in their kennels. She said they are healing, but still traumatized.
"The ones that you see back there in the corner are going to be the one that take longer to come out of their shell, and they're going to take longer to build trust with them." said Ro.
Ro works with the Chihuahuas every day. "Each dog is different, so some of them are coming around daily, yes, although until we build that trust, you can't adopt them," said Ro. "The chances of you being bit is very high right now."
Ro showed me all of the dogs. They were separated by gender to avoid breeding, as well as other categories.
One of the dogs will give birth any day now. She does not like to be touched, so staff members are already preparing for a hard day.
Some of the dogs were social, while others hid in the back of the kennel or under beds.
"As soon as they can tell that you're not going to harm them in any way, then they'll tend to come up," said Ro. "So, you can see that one, she tends to back up whenever I move. But whenever I sit still, she tends to come up to me."
The rescue has taken a toll on the animals and humane society, so much so that the organization has reached out to the public for help.
"It's very overwhelming, but we just have to remain calm," said Ro. "And we're extremely grateful for all the donations that we've gotten in, because we do have several dogs in here that need it."
The manager said they are getting a lot of calls, but the the Chihuahuas are not up for adoption yet.
Harold and Jennifer Campbell were charged with 43 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.
Harold Campbell still has not signed away ownership of the dogs.
If the dogs are granted to the McCracken County Humane Society, staff will make plans to spay and neuter them.
The humane society is taking donations through the shelter and both Community Financial Services Bank locations in Paducah.
If you would like to learn more on other ways you can help the animals, visit the McCracken County Humane Society Facebook page.