Thoughts of going back to school may be exciting for some, but others may feel uneasy. Health experts say it’s normal to be nervous, and kids may have more than one feeling at a time.
Subtract summer, add a new classroom, new teacher, new classmates, and maybe a little anxiety about it all.
Jody Baumstein is a licensed therapist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life. She says it’s normal to be anxious about starting something new, and those feelings of anxiety may look different in children than in adults.
“If you notice that they’re really fidgety or tearful or they can’t make eye contact when you’re talking about school that might be a good indicator that they’re feeling some uneasiness.”
Baumstein says to first figure out what’s causing the anxiety by asking open-ended questions and listening to your child. You can put their mind at ease through problem-solving.
“If they’re really nervous about being able to unlock their locker quickly, get a lock at home and help them practice it.”
While you can’t remove all the stress in a child’s life, Baumstein says healthy habits can help. Habits like quality sleep, good nutrition, being active, reducing screen time, and teaching coping skills. “Like learning how to take really deep breaths to calm their body so their brain is able to think clearly. Or, teaching them how to use their senses to bring them into the present moment.”
Baumstein also says parents should make sure they don’t put their own anxieties onto children, and to keep talking with them about school throughout the year since their feelings may change.