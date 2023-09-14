We are looking for the next wonder drug that can cure whatever ails us. However, according to a recent landmark study, social connection can be just as important as a prescription pill.
Exercise can strengthen the immune system and help us recover from disease faster. A Seattle area hospital has taken the concept to the next level by introducing community and wellness to its patients who have chronic conditions.
“I’ve been sort of gaining weight, and I’ve been having a lot of falls,” says Georgia Henney.
That’s how Henney met Alex Yonkman, her health coach. The six month long one-to-one program trains volunteers in the community to support patients with chronic conditions. Henney says she thought Yonkman wasn’t going to know anything about her. “Then I decided to rethink that, and I am thrilled.”
Henney and Yonkman met every week to carve out a plan to improve her health. “A big interest for me was nutrition,” says Yonkman.
Henney explains that she used to eat from the buffet where she lives every day. She’s now replaced that with healthier options. “I have vegetable. If I don’t get enough for dinner, I throw a bag of frozen vegetables in the microwave, that fills me up.”
Yonkman says she had all the tools. “It was just a matter of setting them down on paper as goals and sticking to the goals.”
Research shows that having a support person, like Yonkman, can reduce stress and improve overall health. “I would say, the biggest thing that’s changed is her view of herself.”
Henney has also started exercising to prevent more falls. She says she likes what she’s doing.
Henney and Yonkman both agree they’ve developed a friendship through the whole experience.
Health coaches at Valley Medical Center are also trained to support patients dealing with COPD, diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. Meetings can be in-person or online.
If you’re interested in getting your own health coach, check with your health insurance company to find out about similar resources in the area.