BROOKPORT, IL — Wearing masks is the new norm, but there is one group struggling with that: the deaf and hearing-impaired community.
Masks remove the option of reading lips and dampen the sound of the speaker's voice, making it harder to understand people.
Joshua Rhodes is a hearing instrument specialist at Rhodes Centers for Better Hearing in Brookport, Illinois.
He said the hearing impaired community is facing a series of new struggles during this pandemic.
"We all need to wear masks so we can all stay safe, but it is making it that much tougher for patients that are hard of hearing to understand speech," said Rhodes.
His staff members wear clear masks, so their patients can read their lips to better understand them.
His 3-year-old son is one of those who benefit from the clear masks, but he goes to a school in Kentucky where they don't really wear those clear masks.
"I'm sure it's been a struggle for him, partly just being unable not to see their mouth moving," said Rhodes. "I mean, I'm sure a lot of percentage of his speech understanding comes from that, but he's doing good, too, at the same time."
Over the Brookport Bridge, in Kentucky, medical professionals were not allowed to use non-surgical grade masks.
Dr. Jared Anderson with the Audiology and Hearing Center said manufacturers are now making surgical grade clear masks, but his office in Paducah is on a waiting list.
"One, you know, alternative that people can use now is, you know, face shields such as this. Again, you can pick up those visual cues," said Anderson.
He said everyone, including students, benefits from visual gestures and reading lips.
"Especially in those years of special development, you know, students who may be, English may not be their primary language, you know visual cues are very important," said Rhodes.
Rhodes said those of us interacting with people who are part of the hearing impaired community are asked to exercise patience. That may mean repeating ourselves or even writing down our statements.
These are not the only issues this community runs into. They also run into the issue of masks snagging on their hearing aids.
"I would advise them to try not to one-hand take them off. You know, when we do that, it'll pull off the hearing aid," said Rhodes. "When we do those kinds of things, it's frustrating for some patients. So, just want to try to take that extra careful measure, so it doesn't fall off whenever we remove or mask or put them on."
Rhodes said they also have a video for the hearing impaired community, that shows the proper way to take your masks on and off. To watch that video, visit the Rhodes Centers for Better Hearing Facebook page.