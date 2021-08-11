PADUCAH — The heat is forcing people indoors in search of air conditioning.
Public indoor spaces are places you may not want to be if you're trying to reduce your risk of catching COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone living in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission, like Kentucky, wear masks in indoor public places, vaccinated or not.
Instead of sitting outdoors for lunch, many people opted for indoor seating in Paducah due to the heat. Hottest feels-like temperatures Tuesday reached nearly 105 degrees in some parts of the Local 6 area.
Tanya Lockhart and Lloyd Dycus braved the heat at Paducah's riverfront because they said they had to get out of the house.
Lockhart had plans to go to Florida, but COVID-19 stopped them. "I don't want to get back in it," Lockhardt said. "I'm afraid I'll get it." Lockhart and Dycus are avoiding crowded indoor spaces.
A family visiting Paducah from St. Louis said they were as well.
"You have to do what's right and wear the mask inside," said Michael Price. "It's different, but we stick to the protocols and wear a mask when we're supposed to."
In west Kentucky, most areas are virtually stalled when it comes to the number of new vaccines administered. Since July 1, Ballard County has increased vaccine rates by 2.6%, Carlisle 4.03%, Hickman 1.55%, Fulton 2.25%, and McCracken County by 4.23%.
During a briefing on the virus Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear commended Calloway and Trigg counties for finally rising above a 40% vaccination rate, but both counties are still below 50%.
At the same time, the incident rates in these counties are increasing each day.
The Kentucky Retail Federation released a statement urging consumers to be respectful of mask mandates in stores.
"Retailers are competing with other sectors to fill those jobs," said Steve McClain, a Kentucky Retail Federation spokesperson. "They don't want to see the workforce that they have, have an outbreak among their staff."
Lockhart thought the nation was out of the woods.
"I was hoping it would all just go away," she said.
Deaths in five Purchase District counties have slowed down in the past month.
Since July 1, state data shows Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, and McCracken County saw only five new deaths.
In comparison, since the pandemic started, deaths in those five Purchase District counties totaled 183 deaths, with the highest number in McCracken County.
It's a sign vaccines are working and reducing deaths. Although the number of deaths has decreased, people who get COVID-19 and survive are dealing with long-term health complications.
You can view archived COVID-19 deaths and case counts here. This photo shows what the daily reports section of the state's website looks like:
To compare your counties cases or deaths to past data view Archived COVID-19 Daily Reports.