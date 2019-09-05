PADUCAH — TTEC Holdings, Inc. will be holding its Connect Your Career Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The company will be hiring 100 full-time health care customer experience associates.
The fair will be held at the TTEC Paducah location at 2301 McCracken Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Most candidates will have immediate, onsite interviews and possibly same-day job offers. Hiring will continue through the month of September.
“These customer experience roles are perfect for individuals who are seeking a steady, advancement-opportunity career or break away from hospitality, fast food or retail jobs,” said Jeremie Light, Senior Service Delivery Manager for TTEC. “No contact center experience is required. We provide six to eight weeks of paid training for all positions.”
These new associates will support seniors and other Medicare-eligible health care consumers and health insurance members.
Benefits include competitive pay, medical, vision and dental insurance, paid holidays, paid vacation, sick days, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and additional company perks.