MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Dec. 1, 1997 is a day many in our community will never forget, especially those who were at Heath High School. Twenty-four years ago, a freshman opened fire on a prayer group, injuring five students and killing three others. It was a moment that left many lives changed forever.
The anniversary of the Heath High School shooting comes just one day after a deadly shooting at a high school in Michigan and another shooting — this one involving adults — at Humboldt High School in Gibson County, Tennessee. For many, it may bring this question to mind: How do you cope with violence like this, especially if you’ve lived it?
The students, who were just kids back then, are now adults, but that doesn't make it any easier. The memorial that stands in front of the old Heath High School serves as a reminder of the three lives lost that day and the hundreds of lives forever changed. Three roses were left there Wednesday in honor of the lives of 14-year-old Nicole Hadley, 17-year-old Jessica James and 15-year-old Kayce Steger.
It's a day the community, Janice Schofield, will never forget. She was a therapist for some Health High School students after the shooting.
"A lot of people woke up this morning and looked at December 1st on the calendar and knew exactly what day it was," said Schofield.
Days like this can be triggering for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Schofield said the warning signs look different for everyone, but they can include being overly anxious, stressed, hypervigilance or being super aware.
"There's wonderful resources in the community for kids who may be struggling or for adults that were maybe students a long time ago who this may bring up some of these memories as well," said Schofield.
Christina Ellegood lost her sister, Nicole Hadley, that day, along with a sense of innocence.
"Your life doesn't come to an end even though you feel like it does at that moment. You just focus on getting through each minute, then each day, and each month. You gradually just learn how to cope with what we call your "new normal." What was normal beforehand isn't normal anymore," said Ellegood.
It’s a reality our community is keenly aware of. Schofield said help is available, and there are coping strategies, like going for a walk, writing down your thoughts, talking about it with a friend or family member or getting professional help. She said if you're watching or reading news coverage about violent events and it brings up painful memories or triggers the trauma you went through, it's more than OK to turn it off.
"So that this time next year, when this date rolls around again, that they just won't be struggling in the same way," said Schofield.
There are therapists like Schofield who specialize in trauma therapy, including at Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah. She encourages you to reach out for help if you need it.