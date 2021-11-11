It was the trip of a lifetime. Honor Flight Bluegrass flew dozens of veterans from across Kentucky to Washington D.C. to see the memorials and monuments built in their honor.
Nine of those veterans were from west Kentucky. WPSD's Jennifer Horbelt, Brianna Clark, Photojournalist Mason Watkins and Senior Executive Producer James Priewe were along for the entire trip as they visited Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, and more.
The effort to get our veterans to Washington D.C. began before COVID-19 hit, with scheduled flights for 2020. Those flights were canceled because of the pandemic. 2021 was up in the air, but thankfully organizers were able to make it happen. After a B-25 Barnstorming Tour Across Kentucky to recruit WWII and Korean War veterans in rural communities, the flight was set.
This special, Honor Flight: From Paducah to D.C., is the culmination of months and months of planning on the part of many volunteers who made it possible for our veterans to go on this trip. We hope you enjoy watching the joy on the faces of these veterans as much as we did.
