KENTUCKY — Gov. Andy Beshear says the health care system in west Kentucky is being hit hard by COVID-19. Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said they believe if things don't change, we could see more COVID-19 safety measures to try and ease the burden on hospitals.
Stack says low vaccination rates are driving the numbers of cases and occupied ICU beds up.
"The hospitals that are now full and strained are strained because people haven't gotten vaccinated and haven't taken a simple step to protect themselves," Stack says. "And now they're going to occupy beds for numerous days that other people who have non-COVID needs can't have access to."
Beshear gave a full breakdown of what that looks like for the region.
"Vanderbilt Medical Center, where many people in western Kentucky have to go when things get serious, is full. Baptist Health Paducah, Baptist Health Madisonville, both warning online that their cases are significantly rising while their resources are rapidly diminishing," Beshear says. "Mercy Health reporting a 21% positivity rate, and if we needed to push people over to Bowling Green? Bowling Green Medical Center: full ICU, 47 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, 11 on ventilators."
Beshear says if things don't change, a statewide mask mandate could come back into play.
"If we run out of beds for people who are injured, or sick, or have a heart attack, don't we have to do something? Don't we have to do something to make sure we have that capacity for everybody," Beshear said. "So that's under active consideration and we continue to watch the numbers. Those hospitalizations, those ICU numbers, that's what's most concerning."
Over a five-and-a-half month span, from March to this point, 86% of COVID cases and 87% of deaths in Kentucky were among those not fully vaccinated. Kentucky's positivity rate is now sitting at nearly 12.5%.