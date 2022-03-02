PADUCAH — The Russian invasion of Ukraine can be complicated to explain to adults. But how do you talk about it with your children?
A local fifth-grade teacher said the biggest challenge can be social media. Older kids can be on social platforms like TikTok, and sometimes determining what is accurate information can be difficult.
"I think it's really important for you as a parent to ask questions," said Amanda Farley, a school counselor at Morgan Elementary School in Paducah. "Do a lot more listening than talking. Ask what they know, ask what they have questions about."
Farley says fifth-grade is when kids are first introduced to conflict in school curricula. That includes events like the Revolutionary War and the Civil War.
Fifth-grade social studies teacher Kendrick Dunnaway said his class was talking about U.S. history when the Ukrainian invasion began.
A student connected the history lesson to the current event.
When talking about difficult topics, Dunnaway said sometimes you have to get creative.
"As far as teachers go, think we get really into our lesson plans so that we don't want to deviate from that plan, because then we kind of have to think off the top of our feet," said Dunnaway. "Don't be shy with that.
And for the kids, it's about reassuring them in their emotions when talking about things like war.
Dunnaway said another challenge when talking about war is giving kids space to understand death in the capacity that they can.
He said children sometimes need to separate themselves from death in videogames.
Dunnaway said it's helpful to give kids context — that people who die are someone's father, mother, brother or sister.
Counselors also say don't intentionally bring up the conversation of war to kids who are in third-grade and younger.