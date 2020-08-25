PADUCAH — Preschoolers received their first lesson of what school will feel like at Central Elementary's registration.
The Kentucky Department of Education says Marshall County Schools have an average attendance rate of almost 95%.
Attendance rates in the 90's are typical for most west Kentucky schools.
COVID-19 may change that.
"Those who don't show up and we don't hear from we continue to reach out make those phone calls," said Victor Zimmerman, Livingston County Schools superintendent.
"If we don't have the phone calls, we can't make those contacts there, we actually even make trips out to the house to identify and locate where they are."
Livingston County Schools have been in session virtually for a week now.
Superintendent Zimmerman said a small percentage of students still haven't responded back.
A few weeks ago, Paducah Tilghman high school teacher, Ashley Adkins said, reaching students was an issue when schools closed earlier this year.
"The principal was calling, our assistants were calling, teachers were calling, teachers aides were calling, office workers were calling," Adkins said.
"It was just we have to hear from these students."
Adkins says constant contact is at the center of success this year.
"Make sure that they're getting what they need educationally, but also teaching is so much bigger than that we have to meet a lot of needs for a lot of kids," she said.
Even if schools' formats are changing their mission to reach every student is still the same.
The amount of state funding a school district receives is directly attached to attendance rates.
Due to COVID-19 the requirement to base funding on average daily attendance has been lifted.