Election Day is Nov. 3. Make sure you're Vote Ready!
| Kentucky
- Visit govoteky.com to register online, request an absentee ballot and more.
- To register in person or via mail, download a voter registration application or pick one up at your county clerk's office. Fill out your voter registration card, and mail it to the State Board of Elections. For more information on how to complete your voter registration card, visit elect.ky.gov/registertovote.
- The deadline to register is 4 p.m. on Oct. 5.
- All Kentucky residents who are concerned about spreading or catching COVID-19 can request a mail-in absentee ballot for the 2020 General Election. Mail-in ballots can be requested online through Oct. 9 and through traditional means after that date. For more information on Kentucky's plan for the 2020 General Election, click here.
| Illinois
- Visit elections.il.gov to register online, to apply to vote by mail and more.
- Register in person at your county clerk's office, board of election commissioner's office, city and village offices, township offices, precinct committeeman, most schools, public libraries and military recruitment offices.
- The deadline to register in person and through the mail is Oct. 6. The deadline to register online is Oct. 18. Same-day registration is available on Election Day at your precinct polling location.
- Click here for more information on registering to vote in Illinois.
- All registered voters in Illinois can request a vote by mail ballot. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail or online is Oct. 29. The deadline to apply in person is Nov. 2.
| Tennessee
- Visit govotetn.com to register to vote online. There, you can also download a printable voter registration application to submit to your county election commission.
- The deadline to register is Oct. 5.
- Absentee by-mail ballots are available for some voters. Click here to find out if you are eligible and to request a form. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request to your local election commission is Oct. 27.
| Missouri
- Visit sos.mo.gov/elections/govotemissouri/register to register to vote online. There, you will also find instructions on how to print and mail in your voter registration application and how to register in person.
- In-person voter registration is available at county clerk's offices, your local department of motor vehicles office or any state agency providing service to the public. Click here to find locations in your county.
- The deadline to register is Oct. 7.
- The deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot by mail is Oct. 21. The deadline to request an absentee ballot in person is Nov. 2. Mail-in ballots and absentee ballots in Missouri are two different voting methods. Absentee ballots can be returned by mail or in person, but mail-in ballots can only be returned by mail. Click here for more information on Missouri's absentee and mail-in ballots, including the different requirements for each.
Or, use the voter registration tool below, courtesy of vote.org.