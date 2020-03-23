Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER... AT NEWBURGH DAM, MOUNT VERNON, J.T. MYERS DAM, SHAWNEETOWN, GOLCONDA, PADUCAH, OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM, AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER CONTINUES TO RISE AND IS ABOVE FLOOD STAGE AT MOST LOCATIONS. IT IS EXPECTED TO CREST IN THE THURSDAY TO SATURDAY TIME FRAME FROM NEWBURGH DAM TO GOLCONDA, AND NEXT WEEK FROM PADUCAH TO CAIRO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 11:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 40.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 42.5 FEET BY MARCH 31ST THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&