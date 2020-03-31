Federal and state governments have been providing updates on COVID-19 nearly every day.
On this page you can see links to livestreams as well as the times they are expected to begin.
We will be updating this page and the livestreams every day.
White House Coronavirus Task Force:
- Tuesday, March 31 - Expected to start at 4:00 p.m. central time
- Watch LIVE on our website by clicking here.
- Watch LIVE on our Facebook page by clicking here.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear:
- Tuesday, March 31 - Expected to start at 4:00 p.m. central time
- Watch LIVE on Channel 6.
- Watch LIVE on our website by clicking here.
- Watch LIVE on our Facebook page by clicking here.
- Watch LIVE on our Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, and Roku apps. Click on "Breaking News" in the apps to watch.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker:
- Tuesday, March 31 - Expected to start at 2:30 p.m. central time
- Watch LIVE on our website by clicking here.
- Watch LIVE on our Facebook page by clicking here.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee:
- Tuesday, March 31- Expected to start at 3:00 p.m. central time
- Watch LIVE on our website by clicking here.
- Watch LIVE on our Facebook page by clicking here.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson:
- Tuesday, March 31 - Expected to start at 3:00 p.m. central time
- Watch LIVE on our website by clicking here.
- Watch LIVE on our Facebook page by clicking here.