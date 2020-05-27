Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
70°F
Cloudy
70°F / 68°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Missing Paducah man found safe
- Auto dealership fires employee allegedly involved in Beshear effigy incident
- Alligator found at Kentucky Lake
- New COVID-19 cases confirmed in west Kentucky
- Families who lost free or reduced meals during NTI days eligible for one-time payment, school district says
- Responding to effigy, Gov. Beshear says he will not be bullied
- City Commission terminates multimillion-dollar contract
- POLICE: Man arrested, charged with terroristic threatening after disturbance on Buckner Lane
- Weather conditions to play a crucial role in Wednesday's historic rocket launch
- I-24 west reopens after "major injury collision"
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.