CARBONDALE, IL — Support your PetSafe Carbondale Community Dog Park and enjoy seasonal fun with your furry friend at the HOWL-O-Ween tent at Carbondale Safe Halloween.
Join the Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks for a costume contest, pet parade and more at the Murdale Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Bring out your dog's inner artist at the "Paw-casso" Booth, get a smooch from a pooch at the Kissing Booth, buy "pupcakes" and doggie treats, take a photo with your furry friend or guess the number of bones in the jar.
Costume categories for judging: scariest, funniest, cutest/prettiest and best owner/dog duo or group. A $5 donation is required to enter the contest and pet parade.