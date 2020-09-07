MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — With less than two months to go before Election Day, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at Kentucky Lake to show support for President Donald Trump.
Event organizers say at least 500 boaters sailed Kentucky Lake waiving Trump flags. Another couple hundred vehicles took part in a Trump motorcade that drove from Benton to Kentucky Dam. There was also a plane flying over the area pulling a Trump 2020 banner behind it.
"I am really blown away by the impact," says Marshall County GOP Events Coordinator Keith Travis.
Travis says people attending the pro-Trump event are motivated to vote in November.
"A lot of it is about the national issues. I just don't think people agree with everything that's going on. They don't agree with the protests, the riots and the way they're being handled," says Travis.
Brenda Hodges is one of the Trump supporters that watched the boats sail from the shore.
"We want our children and grandchildren to grow up in a free America," says Hodges.
Hodges says one of the biggest reasons she supports Trump is his anti-abortion policies.
"I am not for pro-choice. I don't believe in abortion, and that's one of the reasons too that I am for Trump, because he is pro-life," says Hodges.
Elizabeth Ferrel and her family also attended the rally. She says there are several reasons she'll vote for Trump in November.
"Just not losing our freedom, and two the only President that I have seen that will mention God and the bible. That's a big one for me," says Ferrel.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called in live to the event to address supporters. He encouraged the crowd to get out and help reelect Trump and himself in November.
Election Day is Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is Oct. 5.