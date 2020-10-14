MURRAY, KY -- It was busy from the get-go at the courthouse annex in Calloway County, as hundreds of people cast their ballots during the first day of early in-person voting in Kentucky.
Among the voters on Tuesday was Murray State junior Ryan Ackermann, who said this is the second election he's voted in, after the gubernatorial election in 2019.
"There are not a lot of people here because it's on a rolling basis. I've been only here for about 15 minutes, and I've cast my ballot and my vote has been counted," said Ackermann. "If you're registered to vote, it has never been safer or easier to vote in this election."
Another Murray State student who plans to do early in-person voting is junior Aubrey Graves, who's always cautious during the pandemic.
"I don't want to be around a lot of people during election day," said Graves. "So being able to do it early in-person, I can like, kind of pick my time where there will be less people, hopefully."
Meanwhile, junior Sam Smith said he plans to vote via absentee ballot.
"If you're like me and you don't have a huge interest in politics, it's still important to perform your duty as a citizen and vote," Smith said.
As of 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, just a few minutes before polls closed, 567 people had already cast their ballots in Calloway County.
"I'm still surprised that in this election - during the pandemic, like you said - we're all still out here voting," said Ackermann.
Early in-person voting will continue until Nov. 2 in Calloway County at the Robert O. Miller Courthouse Annex at 201 S. 4th St. in Murray. The times are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
"Early voting is super easy," Ackermann said. "It is efficient. There is an early-voting site in each county in Kentucky. And of course, you can vote on election day as well. There is no excuse not to get out and vote this election of you're registered to vote."
During election day on Nov. 3, the polling locations are:
CFSB Center: 1401 State Route 121 N, Murray, KY 42071
North Elementary: 2928 Brinn Rd., Murray, KY 42071
Southwest Elementary: 3426 Wiswell Rd., Murray, KY 42071
East Elementary: 1169 Pottertown Rd., Murray, KY 42071
Those locations will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day.
For more information on voting arrangements in your county, visit our Decision 2020 page.