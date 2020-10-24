MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - Local trump supporters took to the streets today to show their support for the president.
Around 200 vehicles took part in the caravan. The caravan started in Wickliffe, KY and then made it's way through McCracken County.
The event was organized by several local county republican party leaders. Cletus Poat with the McCracken county republican party says they wanted to show the enthusiasm for their candidate going into the november election.
"We want to encourage people to get out and vote and all of our trump supporters - giving them a chance to be seen and be heard and uh and just let people know they are for Trump," says Poat.