PADUCAH — The Kentucky Baptist Convention is sending disaster relief volunteers to Sarasota, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
They say they're stepping in to serves as a Red Cross feeding site with a 25,000 meal capacity. According to Kentucky Disaster Relief Director Ron Crow, they'll be sending their state kitchen and state shower unit to the area.
KYDR says they are partnering up with disaster relief teams from Tennessee, West Virginia, and Michigan, and believe another team may join. The substantial operation will require 60 to 70 volunteers, the KBC says.