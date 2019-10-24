MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Behind the walls of a small white house and the tall grass in the front yard on Oaks Road, more than 50 dogs were living in conditions that investigators say is hard to put into words. Jennifer Campbell and her father Harold are accused of abusing the dogs in their home. They're charged with multiple counts of second-degree animal abuse.
"It just got out of control, and I'm sorry," says Jennifer.
Jennifer claims the dogs had multiple litters of puppies, and she had a hard time finding homes for them. She says she wanted to reach out for help, but was scared to.
"If I could take it all back and do it all over again, I would do things differently, and it wouldn't have happened like it did," says Jennifer.
McCracken County Animal Control, along with McCracken County Sheriff's Deputy Melissa Dillon, took seven more dogs from the Campbells' home on Wednesday. Dillon says it's a tough situation to deal with.
"The conditions were extremely poor for the animals, very poor for humans, just terrible conditions," says Dillon.
Dillon says at this point the main thing moving forward is making sure each dog is taken care of.
"With this many animals, it's a slow process trying to evaluate them and get everything we need to take care of the animals," says Dillon.
As for Jennifer, she says she hopes the community can forgive her and that the dogs find good homes.
"I'm sorry. I would give my life. I would give my life so those dogs would not have suffered," says Jennifer.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the investigation could take several weeks to finish. More charges for the Campbells could come soon.
