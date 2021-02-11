MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Crews are bracing for another round of icy conditions after dozens of accidents took place Wednesday in McCracken County and surrounding areas.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said first responders were dispatched to about 50 accidents within the county as of Wednesday afternoon. He said there were no major injuries.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said his deputies worked about 20 incidents in which cars ran into ditches or had minor accidents. All were before 9 a.m. Wednesday, mostly in northeastern Graves County. No one was seriously hurt.
Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire said his department only had to respond to two collisions, both between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., with no serious injuries.
"We've been blessed with a wonderful Road Department working hard," McGuire said in a text message.
As for Kentucky State Police Post 1, troopers worked 13 collisions as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, said Public Affairs Officer Adam Jones.
With freezing rain continuing to fall and expected to cause even more hazardous driving conditions Thursday morning, Charles Bunyan, owner of Prestige Towing & Recovery in Paducah, advises drivers to be especially careful on side roads.
"999, 1288, a lot of the Florence Station roads, all that roads out in that area have been extremely bad," Bunyan said. "We have done probably 90% of the calls out in that area."
Bunyan said while highway crews did an excellent job trying to get the roads cleared as quickly as possible Wednesday, there were still a lot of drivers who ran off the roads.
"Main roads got cleared first. People got comfortable driving 40, 50, 60 miles an hour on the main roads. And as soon as they hit the side roads, it's a total different story," said Bunyan. "Everybody's in ditches. We've responded to anywhere from six to 10 so far (Wednesday). Probably seen another 30 or 40 in the ditches that's waiting for other services."
Although drivers should stay home as much as possible, for those who have to hit the road, Bunyan advised extra precautions.
"A lot of people are under the estimation right now, with the ice, that they can hug the edge of the road and get on the grass to get stability. They can't right now," said Bunyan. "The ice and all the edging on the road, the gravel, the highway department runs the edge of the roads. All that's solid ice too, so they're hitting that and it's just putting them right in the ditch anyway. Stay towards the center line as much as possible, and take your time and drive very, very, very slow."
Bunyan said if a driver loses control, it's important to avoid slamming on the brakes.
"You want to slowly pump your brakes, run your car in the lowest gear possible, let the car maneuver and slow itself down versus slamming on your breaks," said Bunyan. "Slamming on your brakes, you're going to lose all control, you're going to go wherever the weight of the vehicle wants to shift you to. Pump your brakes lightly, softly, and drive extremely slow."
In addition, Bunyan said it's important to watch out for blind hills.
"There's a lot of us, other wrecker services, Road Department, we're working on the other side of those blind hills, and you're popping those hills and they can't get stopped," said Bunyan. "We've had several close encounters (Wednesday) morning already with people popping the hills and us being there trying to retract somebody from a ditch."