MARION, IL — While many of you might soon be heading to bed for the night, the Illinois Department of Transportation is just getting started. They’re working around the clock to make sure road conditions are drivable if you must be out. Their preparations started early Wednesday morning.
Gas stations in Marion, Illinois, were busy Wednesday with people topping off their tank.
Like many other Marion residents, Janie Davis says she is preparing for the winter weather expected.
“We’re from up north, so we’re used to this. We’re used to it, but a lot of people aren’t. It’s those people I worry about,” says Davis.
Lifelong resident Randy Richardson says driving during this weather isn’t worth the risk.
“I’m not going to drive on the ice. I’m going to stay inside,” says Richardson.
People were the pump are preparing, and so were the crews at IDOT. Rob Graeff with IDOT says their salt trucks started early Wednesday morning.
“We pretreated with salt in hopes that Mother Nature doesn’t wash it into the ditches for us. It’s just an attempt to get ahead of the ice, so we can use that salt as an advantage to kick start our treatment process,” says Graeff.
Efforts are continuing well throughout the night. They have 240 crew members working this winter weather storm. They're working in swing shifts: morning and night.
“We’re really prepared on the manpower side of it on the equipment side of it. Everything that we do on a weekly basis prepares us for this event,” says Graeff.
Crew members were refilling their tanks and getting ready for their 12-hour shift, and they’re asking for your patience. Graeff asks for you to keep plenty of room between yourself and snowplows. It’s difficult for them to see you, especially at nighttime. Driving conditions are going to worsen during nighttime hours. If you have to drive at night, take it slow.