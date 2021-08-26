Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce an indoor mask mandate on Thursday, along with other COVID-19 rules, multiple media outlets report.
NBC Chicago reports that, in addition to the mask order, Pritzker is expected to announce new vaccine requirements for teachers in K-12 schools and colleges. Teachers will have to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.
The Chicago Sun Times reports that the indoor mask mandate will apply to everyone age 2 and older.
The governor is expected to make the announcement Thursday morning. This, after Pritzker on Tuesday warned that greater mitigation regulations would go into effect if COVID-19 continued to surge across the state.
"I will remind you that if we are not able to bring these numbers down, if hospitals continue to fill, if the hospital beds and ICUs get full like they are in Kentucky — that's just next door to Illinois — if that happens, we're going to have to impose significantly greater mitigations," Pritzker said.
As of Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported high COVID-19 transmission in every county in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who live in communities with high or substantial transmission rates wear masks while in indoor public place, regardless of vaccination status.