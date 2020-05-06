CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlined a plan Tuesday to reopen the state's economy in five phases.
The governor has faced pressure to reopen the state after extending his stay-at-home order to May 31. But, even as he announced the plan — dubbed "Restore Illinois" — he emphasized the need to continue focusing on public health in the fight against COVID-19.
"Here’s the truth — and I don’t like it any more than you do — until we have a vaccine, or an effective treatment, or enough widespread immunity that new cases fail to materialize, the option of returning to normalcy doesn’t exist," the governor said. He said the plan will be updated as effective treatments or vaccines develop, but a surge in cases could also mean reverting to previous restrictions.
Pritzker said Illinois is already in the second phase of the Restore Illinois plan. That phases includes loosened restrictions in the governor's stay-at-home order, like allowing retailers to offer curb-side pickup and delivery of merchandise and allowing more social interactions while practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
The governor said phase three will not likely begin until May 29. In that phase, manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons will be able to reopen at limited capacity and with other safety precautions in place. All gatherings of 10 or fewer people will be allowed, but guidance regarding face coverings and social distancing will still be in effect.
Phase four would allow restaurants, bars, child care facilities and schools to reopen under guidance from state public health officials, and travel could resume.
Large conventions and festivals will likely remain on hold until the state reaches phase five, which will begin when a vaccine or highly effective treatment for the novel coronavirus disease is available.
Pritzker said the plan will move forward on a region-by-region basis, with northeastern, north-central, central and southern Illinois being assessed independently.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,122 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and 176 new deaths. Tuesday's numbers bring Illinois' total cases to 65,962, and the total number of lives lost due to the novel coronavirus disease to 2,838.
In a news release, the governor's office provided the following outline of the five phases:
Phase 1 – Rapid Spread: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only essential businesses remain open. Every region has experienced this phase once already and could return to it if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.
Phase 2 – Flattening: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Non-essential retail stores reopen for curb-side pickup and delivery. Illinoisans are directed to wear a face covering when outside the home, and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing while practicing social distancing. To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May.
Phase 3 – Recovery: The rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining. Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 4 – Revitalization: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline. All gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 5 – Illinois Restored: With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open with new safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To see the full Restore Illinois plan, download the document below.