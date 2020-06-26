CARBONDALE, IL -Restaurants in Southern Illinois opened their dining rooms for the first time in months. It's part of phase four of the state's reopening plan.
The Underground Public House Restaurant in Carbondale used the time during the shutdown to make upgrades to the restaurant. Now that phase 4 of the states reopening plan is in effect they're ready to allow customers back in the building in a limited capacity.
"We are going to have five tables starting out," said owner Joshua Klarer.
Klarer said his employees are taking safety very seriously and are asking customers to do the same.
"100% of the staff are wearing masks at all times. We are sanitizing all surfaces every 15 minutes." said Klarer.
While he's excited to reopen he wants to proceed with caution.
"It's unnerving as well though. We see bounce-back of a bunch of other states that reopened early. Their cases have gone up a lot so we are nervous about that. If someone gets sick here we are going down for at least two more weeks or more. We are nervous about that. We are trying to ask everybody that's coming in here to dine to please take this seriously," said Klarer.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry said he hopes phase 4 of the reopening plan will bring more people to town.
"It will help the city with our tax revenue again. Because if the places are closed the city is losing money also," said Henry.
Klarer said they will continue to take reservations from customers for their outdoor seating as well.