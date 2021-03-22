body found

PANA, IL —Illinois State Police says skeletal remains found in Pana, Illinois could be connected to a missing Carterville, Illinois man reported missing last year. 

Illinois State Police's Division of Criminal Investigation located the human skeletal remains in a field near the 2500 block of E. 6th Street Road in Pana, Illinois on Saturday. The location is in an area to the North and East of the last known location of Daniel Crosby. Crosby was reported missing to the Carterville, Illinois Police Department on March 18, 2020.

ISP said family and friends of Daniel Crosby have not had any contact with Crosby since Feb. 27, 2020 when he was in Pana, Illinois.

No identification has been made at this time. ISP said preliminary evaluation of the skeletal remains revealed no obvious signs of trauma.
 
This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.
 
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 at (217) 782-4750.