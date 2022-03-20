Illinois State Police are busy investigating two shootings. The first happened on Friday, March 18th. Investigators say the incident occurred around 4:46 pm in the 100 block of McKinley Street.
A 17-year-old male was shot and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Then on Saturday around 3:00 am, ISP was requested by the Mounds Police Department to investigate another shooting. Police say a 52-year-old male and a 26-year-old male were shot and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information on the events that occurred, they can contact the ISP DCI - Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, extension 1207. The investigation is open and on-going and no further information will be disseminated at this time.