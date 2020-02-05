Weather Alert

...SMALL ACCUMULATIONS OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION TODAY AND TONIGHT... TWO PERIODS OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION ARE EXPECTED OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS. A PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW WILL OCCUR THIS MORNING, MAINLY NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSOURI TO EVANSVILLE INDIANA. THE SNOW WILL BE MIXED WITH SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN. A THIN GLAZE OF ICE AND A DUSTING OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE, MAINLY ON ELEVATED SURFACES SUCH AS HIGHWAY OVERPASSES. MORNING COMMUTERS SHOULD BE ALERT TO THE POTENTIAL FOR SLICK SPOTS. SNOW IS LIKELY TONIGHT, MAINLY ACROSS WESTERN KENTUCKY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO AN INCH ARE FORECAST IN WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA. THERE MAY BE SOME IMPACTS TO THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF THE OHIO RIVER. TRAVELERS ARE ADVISED TO PAY ATTENTION TO WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY. DRIVE ACCORDINGLY. REMEMBER THAT BRIDGES FREEZE BEFORE OTHER ROAD SURFACES.