PADUCAH — Unemployment claims across Kentucky continue to skyrocket as workers are laid off or furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anywhere between 14,000 to 16,000 people are filing unemployment claims in a day.
The biggest issue with the system now is being able to handle all the calls coming in. In a conference call with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, Deputy Secretary of Workforce Development Josh Benton assured it's an issue that's being addressed.
"The goal is to have up to 1,000 to 1,200 individuals on the call line, trained and ready to go by the end of this week and the first of next," Benton said.
Benton also said they are adjusting the way they process calls to speed things up. Some people who have applied for unemployment have mistakenly gotten denial notices based on the qualifications that were in place before the COVID-19 outbreak. Benton said those people should be getting approval notices for pandemic unemployment benefits soon.
"The system was telling them that they didn't qualify, and I think the biggest thing to understand right now is there are very few people that do not qualify," Benton said.
People receiving unemployment will be getting an additional $600 a week because of the CARES Act passed by Congress. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has gotten the funding from the federal government to distribute that $600 a week.
If you are unemployed and need assistance in west Kentucky, you can call the Kentucky Career Center at 270-575-7000.