MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Jayce Bryant, the man accused of taping a puppy’s mouth shut, plead not guilty in his first court appearance on Thursday.
The puppy, who has been named Hero, was found earlier this month with his mouth taped shut, his legs with tape on them, and his tail broken in three locations.
Bryant told detectives he taped the puppy’s mouth shut after the puppy bit him.
The puppy is making a good recovery.
Bryant is facing a charge of torturing a dog with serious physical injuries.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28.