PADUCAH — The city of Paducah announced the official inauguration ceremony for the Paducah Board of Commissioners is set for Monday, Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. in the atrium of City Hall.
The city says oaths of office will be administered to Mayor-elect George Bray, and Commissioners-elect Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson, David Guess, and Carol C. Gault.
However, the city says the ceremony will be closed to the public. The city says each elected official has invited a limited number of family members to support them during the ceremony.
The public is invited to view the livestream of the ceremony on Government 11, for Comcast subscribers, or on YouTube (Click here).
The city says the inauguration ceremony includes the posting of colors by members of teh Paducah Police and Fire Departments, the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Christopher Shea Nickell, and the invocation by Senior Pastor Nathan Joyce of Heartland Church.
The Board officially begins its term on January 1, 2021.