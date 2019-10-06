GRAVES COUNTY, KY - Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Graves County Jail on Sunday.
Darius Harrison was working inside the jail on Sunday, and found access to an open door, where he then fled on foot. Deputy jailer's immediately noticed he was gone and called police.
He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, brown pants and tennis shoes heading northbound on 6th St in Mayfield.
If you have any information on where he is call Mayfield police at 270-247-1621, or the Graves County Jail at 270-247-4373.