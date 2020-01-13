HOPKINSVILLE, KY— Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped overnight out of Hopkinsville, KY.
KSP is searching for 38-year-old Wayne Weeks. Police say he escaped while out on work release at the Senior Citizens Center in Hopkinsville around 10 p.m. Friday.
Weeks was last seen wearing a turquoise short sleeve t-shirt, a dark blue lightweight jacket and jeans.
Police say he also has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on his right wrist, Grateful Dead symbol on his right forearm, Grateful Dead dancing bears on his left forearm, and other tattoos on his right and left calves.
Weeks was being on charges of:
- Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000
- Bail Jumping 1st Degree
- Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree
Anyone with information should contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.