MURRAY, KY — Medical care can be expensive. Many of us pay thousands a year for health insurance, which helps pay for those costs.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital says it is having some issues with a major health insurance company — Anthem.
MCCH CEO Jerome Penner says the hospital is in negotiations with Anthem for a new agreement. But if they can’t reach one, some patients might have to pay a lot more there.
Penner says the revenue generated from the current agreement with Anthem is not keeping up with the current cost of health care. So, the hospital decided to terminate its contract with Anthem and try to negotiate for a new one.
However, a representative from Anthem tells a different story. The insurance company sent Local 6 a statement that says "Murray-Calloway’s costs are well above average compared to other Kentucky hospitals."
Anthem says the hospital is asking for payments that would increase costs three times faster than a typical Kentucky worker’s wage increases.
The hospital says Anthem has until Feb. 15 to negotiate a new agreement, or the hospital would become an out-of-network provider, meaning patients with Anthem would pay more for services there. Penner says he’s confident they will reach an agreement.
"If you pay attention to the news on a national basis, you’ll know that a lot of small rural hospitals are closing. So, if you ask how critical this is, it is very critical. Anthem has been a great partner with us for a long time, and we expect them to be a partner in the future," Penner says.
He also says he wants to stop some rumors about what the negotiations mean. Right now, the hospital does still accept Anthem insurance. The hospital is still in network at this time. Penner says if there are any changes, MCCH will let the public know.
Penner says the hospital has plans to sit down with people from Anthem in the next week or so.
MCCH serves five counties in the Local 6 area. Penner says Anthem is one of the largest heath insurance providers for the hospital.
The full statement from Anthem:
As we continue to negotiate in good faith toward a new contract with Murray-Calloway County Hospital, our top priority is providing consumers with access to affordable, quality health care.
Murray-Calloway’s costs are well above average compared to other Kentucky hospitals. It is important to note we have offered fair payment increases during these negotiations, but the fact is that Murray-Calloway is asking for payments that would increase costs three times faster than a typical Kentucky worker’s wage increases. Trends like this play a large role in the escalating healthcare costs Kentuckians are facing and serve to make healthcare unaffordable for consumers and employers.
Contract discussions are a standard and routine part of what we do, and sometimes coming to agreement can take time. Anthem will continue to offer Murray-Calloway reasonable payment increases in hopes of reaching a fair contract that ensures quality, while improving health outcomes and moderating costs.
If an agreement cannot be reached with Murray-Calloway before the current contract expires on February 16, Murray-Calloway County Hospital would become an out-of-network provider in Anthem’s networks. To assist our consumers, Anthem would continue to cover services at Murray-Calloway after February 16 at in-network benefit levels. However, as an out-of-network provider, Murray-Calloway may choose to charge fees above and beyond Anthem’s payment – a practice known as balance billing. That is why Anthem would assist our consumers if they choose to select another quality hospital in our western Kentucky network.