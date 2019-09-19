MURPHYSBORO, IL -- Murphysboro, Illinois teachers could go on strike in 10 days.
The Murphysboro Education Association filed an intent to strike notice on Thursday with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.
The notice allows teaches to legally strike in 10 calendar days. The earliest day they could walk is Tuesday, October 1.
The teacher's association has been without a contract since August 12.
The next mediation session between the Murphysboro Education Association and the Board of Education is Monday, September 23.