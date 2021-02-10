CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — A months-long investigation into multiple allegations against former Caldwell County Schools Superintendent Nate Huggins is now over.
The Kentucky Office of Education Accountability said in a report that Huggins made multiple violations. The OEA said four allegations were brought to them to investigate regarding Huggins.
The first accused him of improperly filling an open assistant principal position at the middle school. In the report's findings, it said there was a vacancy at the Caldwell County Middle School in 2019. OEA found that 15 applications were submitted, and some interviews were conducted. The assistant principal and curriculum coordinator at Caldwell County Elementary School, Laura White, was interested in the open position at the middle school.
"Ms. White applied for the CCMS assistant principal position after Superintendent Huggins and Director of Instruction Gretchen Whetzel spoke to her about the job," the report said.
White submitted her application on June 24, 2019, about a week after the position was posted publicly. Caldwell County Principal Steve Smiley and Superintendent Huggins signed a "recommendation for employment/transfer" for White the same day.
White's vacant position at the elementary school was posted publicly on June 28, 2019.
Huggins also sent White a letter on June 28, 2019, saying he was officially reassigning her from the elementary school to the middle school assistant principal position. By doing that reassignment, the OEA said Huggins bypassed the School-Based Decision Making Council's right to be consulted about White's transfer.
That right is guaranteed by KRS 160.345 (2)(h) and Caldwell County Middle School's Policy 11.
"Superintendent Huggins was not permitted to make this transfer, and should have allowed the principal his selection rights and the school council its consultation rights," the report concluded.
OEA also found Huggins improperly told district personnel to have no contact with local board of education members.
The report's findings said during the spring and summer of 2019, some teachers wanted to attended at least two Caldwell County School Board meetings to show support for a district employee and voice concerns over a personnel decision.
"If you want to speak to a board member, you go though me," the OEA report stated Huggins told teachers. "If you need to contact a board member, then my office will set that up for you. Call my secretary."
OEA concluded, "A blanket prohibition from a superintendent to district employees to have no communications with the board or its members without first speaking to the superintendent is inappropriate."
OEA said Huggins admitted he believes everyone should "give respect to those levels with no end run" around him to the board.
Huggins was also accused of not reporting a school bus accident he was in, but OEA said that was not true. It concluded he followed proper procedure and district policies in handling the school bus accident.
Although, in a previous interview with radio station WVO, Huggins admitted some wrongdoing.
"Did I follow board policy per the letter? No. But I did follow board policy notify the police, did a police report. Notified parents," Huggins told the station.
The last accusation claimed Huggins improperly used his district vehicle and used school personnel for personal matters. OEA concluded he was not guilty of either allegation.
They did find the Caldwell County Board of Education violated the Open Meeting Law regarding Huggins use of his district vehicle.
The OEA said the school board chair,Tim Kennaday, gave gave Huggins permission to drive the car for personal trips.
"Superintendent Huggins sought and was granted permission by the board chair, and possibly from a majority of the board members, to use the district-provided vehicle to make personal trips, to and from Elizabethtown, outside the district, in the district-provided vehicle," the report said.
Elizabethtown is more than six hours away from Caldwell County.
The OEA said, because this personal travel wasn't part of Huggins' original contract, it should have been discussed in a public school board meeting.
It wasn't, and because of that, OEA said the board violated the open meetings law.
Because Huggins is no longer a superintendent, he won't face punishment, but the school board must take a course on properly conducting district business at board meetings.
Interim Superintendent Heath Cartwright, who took over after Huggins retired, said everyone in the board office takes the report seriously.
"We're all doing things the best we can," Cartwright said. "We're trying to do everything the right way, but everything we do is for the sake of these kids who are coming to school."
Before Huggins retired, he also admitted to plagiarizing a speech he gave to local seniors. Local 6 attempted to reach Huggins for comment, but were unable to find any contact information for him. We were told messages for comment from board chair Tim Kennaday were forwarded to him, but we haven't heard back.