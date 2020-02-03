DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democratic Party officials are holding a phone call with campaigns amid delays in reporting caucus results.
People familiar with the decision spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to describe the private call.
The Iowa Democratic Party said earlier Monday night that it was experiencing a delay in reporting results from the first-in-the nation caucuses because of unspecified "quality checks."
Communications director Mandy McClure said in a statement Monday night that the delay is also the result of the party reporting three sets of data for the first time.
McClure says the party has data so far from "around 25%'' of the state's 1,765 precincts and "and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016."
The party says the delays are not the result of a hack or intrusion.