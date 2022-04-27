PADUCAH — Thirty students were on a McCracken County school bus Tuesday afternoon when it collided with a white SUV. It happened on Blandville Road near Trinity United Methodist Church in Paducah. The road was for hours because of the crash. The school district says the students were from Lone Oak Middle School.
Richard Rodriguez is a seventh-grader at Lone Oak Middle School. He was on his way home from school when the crash happened.
"I was just on the bus, just watching some TikTok when all of a sudden I just went flying into the air and I just completely froze," he said. "I heard kids screaming and then we landed on the side of the bus, and I saw like glass shattered."
Emergency personnel from multiple agencies responded, including the Paducah Fire Department, Concord Fire Department, and McCracken County Emergency Management and Mercy Regional EMS.
The bus landed on its side, and the white SUV was totaled.
Right after the collision, dozens of people waited on the grass near the crashed bus as injured students were carried on stretchers to ambulances.
One of Rodriguez's friends also got hurt in the crash. Rodriguez says the crash didn't feel like reality.
"Everything froze, and while we were flipping over it didn't really feel real," he said." It just, we were flipping one second later, and then we were on the floor."
When we talked to Rodriguez, he said he was on his way to the hospital with his mom to get his left shoulder checked out.
Tuesday evening, the district released the following statement:
"On April 26 at 2:30 p.m. Lone Oak Middle School Bus 252 was involved in an accident at the intersection of Blandville Road and Highland Church Road. Thirty students from LOMS were on the bus at the time of the accident. Eleven students were transported to Baptist Health Paducah and one was transported to Mercy Health Paducah with non-life-threatening injuries. Seven students were transported by their parents to local hospitals. The Paducah Police Department is investigating the incident with the full cooperation of the McCracken County School District."
While a total of 19 children were taken to local hospitals, a district spokesperson clarified that not all of those children were injured. The spokesperson said some of the students were taken to hospitals to be evaluated as a precaution.
Paducah police say the driver of the SUV was hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash as well.