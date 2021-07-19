PADUCAH, KY—The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center announced its namesake, and founder, J. Merryman Kemp has died.
In a Facebook post the center said, "The reason for the sadness is clear to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. The reason for the joy is equally clear- she is no longer suffering, and confined by the limitations of a body that aged well before her passion for life."
Merryman founded the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in 1978. since its founding the Merryman house has helped thousands of survivors of domestic violence including men, women and children. The certified domestic violence program has several location in the Purchase Area Development District including Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, and McCracken counties.
"She wasn’t afraid to speak truth to power, and she wasn’t afraid to sit with those most in need at any moment they may need," said the Merryman house in the post.
The Merryman House provides assistance to victims to find refuge from the risk of death and serious physical injury, provide food and shelter, support them in court, and help them become financially stable and visibly strong.