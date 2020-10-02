The Jackpot Extravaganza — it's The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County's largest fundraiser of the year, that helps 15 local agencies. You also have the chance to win money with your ticket purchase.
Local 6's Pauline Fitzgerald spoke with three local agencies and their passion for what they do.
Local 6's Pauline Fitzgerald spoke with three local agencies and their passion for what they do.
Right now, the grand prize is $5,000. If more than 2,000 tickets are sold, the prize will be $10,000 dollars, and there will only be one winner.
WPSD Local 6 will bring you live coverage of the ticket drawing at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.
The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County is partnering with the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities for Jackpot Extravaganza event, meaning proceeds benefiting the United Way and member agencies will be matched up to $10,000.