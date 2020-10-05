PADUCAH -- From free food, to emergency housing, to financial assistance - more people have been seeking help during the pandemic. But the nonprofits that serve them could use some help too. That's where the United Way comes in.
The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County will be holding its Jackpot Extravaganza on Sunday Oct. 11, its largest fundraiser of the year that benefits 15 local agencies. This year, due to the pandemic, the event will be virtual.
The Jackpot Extravaganza raises money by selling $50 tickets to the public. Every ticket buyer will then have a chance to win a grand prize of $5,000 if less than 2,000 tickets are sold, and $10,000 if 2,000 or more tickets are sold.
Three of the 15 local agencies that will benefit from the United Way's Jackpot Extravaganza are the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center, Family Service Society, and Paducah Cooperative Ministry.
For the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center, money raised by the United Way go toward two programs. First, it funds E-HOMES, a program that helps low-income seniors with minor home maintenance and repairs, as well as the installation of mobility adaptations - including grab bars, railings and ramps.
Money from the United Way also partially fund the senior center's Meals on Wheels program. Christine Thompson, executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center, said since the pandemic began, they have been delivering more than 1,000 meals a week to homebound seniors in McCracken and Marshall Counties.
To further accommodate seniors during the pandemic, the senior center created a drive-thru meal program that provides meals for pickup every weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
"Just be creative, you know, problem solving through the pandemic, making sure our seniors' needs are being met," said Thompson.
The United Way also helps support Family Service Society, a nonprofit that provides assistance with clothing, food and utilities, as well as health care assistance related to prescription medication, eyeglasses and dental health.
"There were times when the pandemic first hit that we saw as many as three times our normal numbers," said Family Service Society Executive Director Candace Melloy. "But what we're seeing now, more than anything, are more clients that we've never seen before."
Melloy said they had to cancel fundraisers due to the pandemic, including the Beer Garden at Barbecue on the River, as well as Iron Mom. As a result, support from the United Way is more important than ever.
"The fundraisers that we had to cancel or postpone this year would have raised us about an additional $150,000 in funds," said Melloy. "So since we're not doing those, we're trying to find other ways to make up for that."
Furthermore, the United Way's Jackpot Extravaganza will benefit Paducah Cooperative Ministry, specifically to fund the nonprofit's homeless and housing case manager position. Having that staff member allows PCM to better arrange shelter for the homeless - either at various motels or at the nonprofit's Fresh Start Village.
"If we did not have the United Way's help, it would be a very scaled-down program that we were able to run, " said PCM Executive Director Heidi Suhrheinrich. "We would not be able to provide the services that are very hands-on, that work one-on-one with individuals to assess their situation."
Suhrheinrich said from the beginning of the pandemic through August, PCM arranged emergency motel lodging for 62 households, totaling 101 individuals, and equating to 355 nights of shelter that cost $13,000. In addition, PCM admitted 49 individuals to the Fresh Start Village, providing them with 3,087 nights of shelter.
"The most important thing for people to know is that United Way funds help all of us to do more than we could do by ourselves," said Suhrheinrich.
To support the aforementioned nonprofits, you can purchase a ticket for the United Way Jackpot Extravaganza by clicking here, or by visiting www.unitedwaypaducah.org/jackpot-extravaganza.
The drawing will be held live on Sunday, Oct. 11, during the 5 p.m. WPSD Local 6 newscast. The drawing can also be viewed on the Facebook pages of the United Way and Local 6.