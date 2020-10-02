PADUCAH — Capt. Monica Horton with the Paducah Salvation Army was loading food boxes like any other day. "We are here to meet the needs of those in our community in Jesus' name," Horton said.
During the pandemic, the Salvation Army has been loading up more food boxes for those in need than usual, as a lot of people have been laid off due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
"This pandemic has become an emergency for everyone, and so our emergency services that we normally offer, financial assistance um now there is a greater population of people who are in need of our services," Horton said.
In addition to giving out food, the Salvation Army also gives clothes and financial aid to people in need. Since the pandemic started, they're seeing more people in need, which is taking a toll on their resources.
"We're struggling ourselves, and yet we're getting this massive amount of people who are coming to us, because we are a place of hope," says Horton.
That's why the United Way Jackpot Extravaganza fundraiser is so important for the Salvation Army and other nonprofits, like the American Red Cross.
"It's been difficult for the Red Cross, as well as a lot of other organizations to continue to fund-raise, like we did," West Kentucky American Red Cross Executive Director Evelyn Miller said.
Miller assures that all contributions to the Jackpot Extravaganza will help local people experiencing tragic events like a house fire.
"One-hundred percent right direct to the clients, and that is such a need when you think about: All of a sudden your house is gone. What do you need? How do you process that, and get through that?" Miller said.
Kentucky Legal Aid is experiencing a jump in the need for its services, too, with fewer resources. Legal aid is in high demand for victims of domestic abuse.
"We do see a higher demand for with regard to domestic violence in family law issues. It's been tough," says Kentucky Legal Aid Attorney Natalie Bash.
With your help, these three nonprofits can continue their services in this time of need and help make a difference in someone's life.
"Whatever they can give is certainly going to help their neighbor and their community member," Horton said.
To participate in the United Way Jackpot Extravaganza, all you have to do is buy a $50 ticket online. Visit our Jackpot Extravaganza page for more details on the fundraiser, the prize, and the organizations that benefit from it.