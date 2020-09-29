You have the chance to give back to your community, all while getting the chance to win some money yourself.
It’s all a part of The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County's largest fundraiser of the year – the Jackpot Extravaganza. It’s helping support 15 local agencies, who are helping people in our community who need it the most.
Local 6's Pauline Fitzgerald spoke with three agencies who are benefiting from the fundraiser.
For more information, and where you can purchase your ticket — click here.