PADUCAH — We now know which ticket won this year's United Way Jackpot Extravaganza! Like so many events in 2020, the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County's biggest fundraiser of the year was different this go-round, taking place online because of the pandemic.
Each ticket for the Jackpot Extravaganza is a chance to win, and all ticket sales support the United Way and 15 local agencies. The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County partnered with the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities for Jackpot Extravaganza event, meaning proceeds benefiting the United Way and member agencies will be matched up to $10,000.
Ticket sales are now closed, and the winning ticket was announced during Sunday evening's Jackpot Extravaganza virtual event, with the Live United Awards. The winning ticket was entered anonymously. If you bought ticket W299, congratulations! You are the winner!
The United Way also honored four community members who have shown exemplary service locally in the areas of education, income and health.
The Jackpot Extravaganza virtual event and Live United Awards was held from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Local 6 streamed the event live, right here, and on Facebook. If you missed it, you can watch the full event in the video player above!
A big thank you to everyone who bought a ticket for this year's extravaganza! Because of you, kids will have more educational resources, families will be helped with basic needs, and more.
For more information about this year's Jackpot Extravaganza, including which local organizations will benefit from the ticket sales, visit wpsdlocal6.com/jackpot_extravaganza.