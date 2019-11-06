MAYFIELD, KY — Jon Hayden has won the Graves County sheriff's race.
With 71% of the votes (9,106), Hayden defeated Jason Clark, who tallied 29% (3,733).
I’m extremely humbled and honored by the win (Tuesday night). You know, it’s been a long year," said Hayden. "We’ve had a lot of people that’s put their heart and soul into our campaign. And I just can’t thank everybody enough.”
Hayden had been serving as interim Graves County sheriff since late February after Sheriff Dewayne Redmon passed away. Prior to that, he was a task force officer with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. He also served in the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office from 1993 to 2018, including 12 years as the sheriff.
Hayden was born and raised in Graves County, has most of his family there, and said he looks forward to continuing serving the community.
“Thank you for placing your confidence in me. I plan on running a very transparent — we’re going to be very active," said Hayden. "You’re going to see a lot of work being done in Mayfield and Graves County. And you’re going to see a lot of cooperation between our agency and other law enforcement agencies. That’s how you get things done.”
Clark, who said on his campaign Facebook page that he has been working with the U.S. Department of State for the past eight years, is also a Marine Corps veteran and a former Kentucky State Police trooper. In addition, he was an officer with both the Paducah and Mayfield Police Departments.
Clark previously ran for sheriff as a write-in candidate in the 2018 election. Redmon won, while Clark came in second.