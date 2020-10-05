JOPPA, IL — Employees at the Joppa, Illinois, power plant got the devastating news on Wednesday that, after decades of operation, theirs will be the latest coal fired power plant to shut down. The target closing date for the plant is sometime in 2025.
"It's been a staple in our community since the 50s," says Metropolis Mayor Bill McDaniel.
The plant employs more than 100 people and serves as a big source of tax revenue for local entities.
"We've seen this coming for several years. I mean, Illinois is not a friendly state to coal fired facilities," says McDaniel.
McDaniel knows that losing the power plant will negatively impact his town, and all of Massac County.
"A 110-person employer is something that is hard, hard, hard to replace," says McDaniel.
One of the main entities that relies on the power plant for tax revenue is the Joppa-Maple Grove School District. The revenue from the plant's property taxes makes up a lot of its budget.
"Their assessed value is at right around $11 million, so the amount of income we get from property taxes from there is our main source of income," says Joppa-Maple Grove Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Artman.
Without that income, Artman says the the school district might be forced to make tough cuts, or maybe even merge with another school district. Fortunately they have five years to prepare.
"We'll just have to plan ahead and be proactive. Plan ahead, make some changes," says Artman.
There are plans to convert the power plant into a solar battery storage facility. That potential operation is not expected to employ anywhere near the number of people the power plant does, or make the property as valuable.